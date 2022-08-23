LE MARS, Iowa — Jean Ann Heidbrink, 89, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Omaha, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Joseph Church with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Mass will be livestreamed at https://allsaintslemars.org/
The Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Jean’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com
Jean Ann Heidbrink was born on September 24, 1932, in Salix, Iowa, the daughter of William Henry and Louise Delina (Copenhaver) Lamoureux. She attended school in Salix where she graduated from high school.
Jean met Kenneth Dale Heidbrink at a dance in Sioux City and it was love at first sight. They were married on February 12, 1955, in Salix. Jean and Kenny made their home in Le Mars where they raised their family. Kenny passed away on September 12, 2012.
Jean’s life revolved around her family. Not only did she live for her children and grandchildren, she treasured her nieces and nephews as well. Whenever a baby was present, you could always find them in Jean’s arms. She was a great cook, and it brought her joy to bring people together over a meal. She loved the time spent at Yankton with her family and friends and winter trips to Sanibel Island with Kenny.
Jean was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish. She taught CCD for 18 years and was in charge of decorating the church for several years after that. She belonged to many groups and clubs and cherished all the friendships she had. Her hobbies included shopping, playing cards, sewing and bowling when she was younger.
Grateful to have shared her life are her six children: Joan and her husband, Tom Susemihl of Le Mars, Jane and her husband, Mike Malowski of Omaha, NE, Joe and his wife, Shelly Heidbrink of Yankton, SD, Kenneth “Bud” Heidbrink of Gayville, SD, Julie and her husband, Doug Evans of Omaha, NE, and Jill and her husband, Rick Noesen of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Micki Kass, Molly Kuehl, Maggie Erdmann, Tommy Malowski, Jamie Heidbrink, Josie Frerichs, Jessie Heidbrink, Joey Dryden, Breezy Dryden, Austin and Michael Evans, Emily, Natalie, and Jimmy Noesen; great-grandchildren: Mason, Gavin, and Kendall Kass, Paxton Kuehl, Charlotte and Henry Erdmann, William and Erickson Malowski, Leona Lowe, Jack Pomrenke, Stone and Berkley Frerichs, Laine, Harper, Ava and Axel Dryden; a sister, Charlotte Mook of Memphis, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; son, James; sisters and brothers, Janet Lamoureux, Mary Louise Kallin, Walter Lamoureux, Duane Lamoureux, Rosalie Wilt and Shirley Copple; and sister-in-law, Shirley Pavlik.
Memorials in Jean’s name may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
