LE MARS, Iowa — Jean Ann Heidbrink, 89, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Parish, St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars.