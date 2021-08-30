Carl Robert “Bob” Blank, age 75, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on August 26, 2021, at his home in Yankton.
A private family Mass will be held at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Tim Anderson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Carl Robert “Bob” Blank was born March 30, 1946 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Jerome and Grace (Jillson) Blank. He grew up in Ipswich, South Dakota and graduated from Ipswich High School in 1965. He attended Northern State University graduating with a Master’s Degree in Counseling. He married Pamela Williams in 1970 in Ipswich. After their marriage they lived in Mina Lake, South Dakota for a few years until moving to Yankton, South Dakota in 1977, when Bob took a job at Vocational Rehabilitation Services, which he continued until his retirement. In his retirement, Bob loved watching his grandchildren and helped raise them until they went to school.
Bob loved animals and would help any animal in need; oftentimes nursing them back to health when he saw one in need. He loved his family and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren whether it was fishing, hunting, watching football, taking about baseball, telling stories about when he grew up or cooking, always making sure they had plenty to eat.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Blank of Yankton, South Dakota; four children: Robin (Heidi) Blank of Phoenix, Arizona; Eric Blank of San Diego, California; Krista (Kerry) Johnson of Yankton; and Travis Jerome (Kimberly) Blank of Phoenix; nine grandchildren; one brother; four sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; one brother; and beloved pet, Maximillian Rex I.
To post an online sympathy message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 31, 2021
Commented