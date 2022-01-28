Dana Richard Gaukel of Yankton, SD, passed away at the young age of 57, Thursday January 20th, 2022, at his home.
He was born August 8th, 1964, in Watertown, SD. He graduated Yankton High School in 1983.
Dana joined the SD National Guard after High School and worked odd jobs until he found a solid job in the oil fields of Wyoming and North Dakota. While he hated the long hours and time away from his kids, he was doing his best to provide a good life for them.
He enjoyed watching car races, fishing, hunting, snagging paddlefish, but most enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family. Dana treasured his cross necklace throughout his years as he loved God.
For those that knew Dana, he loved his family with all his heart and worked hard to provide for them. While Dana’s last few months were difficult for him due to his declining health, he passed away with peace, love, & Jesus in his heart and the thought he would soon again be with his beloved daughter, Paige Gaukel.
Dana is preceded in death by his daughter Paige, James Gaukel (Dad), Ed Metter (Stepdad), and other loved ones.
Dana is survived by his 3 children, Jade Schramm, Lucas Gaukel, & Grace Gaukel, 2 grandchildren, his Mother Mary Ann Metter (Deutsch), and his 3 siblings, Brenda Erickson, Julie Schurman, & Earl Darko Mena.
We celebrate Dana’s life and accomplishments with this remembrance knowing he was well loved by so many. Peace be with you, Dana …
