Carlene J. Watchorn, 93, of Yankton passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Sister James Care Center, Yankton.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Katie Rickie officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories, Yankton.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, with a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service.

Livestreaming of Carlene’s service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.