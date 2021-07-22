Lester Gross, 88, of Richfield, Minnesota, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with the Rev. Levi Willms officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Monday.
Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton is in charge of arrangements.
