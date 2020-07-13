Rosine C. Horacek, 93, of Sioux Falls passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
A memorial funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Fr. Larry Regynski as Celebrant. Burial of her cremated remains will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Rosine’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. on Friday at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
