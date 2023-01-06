Janice Kelley
Courtesy Photo

Janice Sue Kelley passed away December 28, 2022, at the age of 78, while in assisted living care in Chandler, AZ.

Her funeral will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Scotland, Community Church. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery, at a later date.