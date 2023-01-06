Janice Kelley

Janice Sue Kelley passed away December 28, 2022, at the age of 78, while in assisted living care in Chandler, AZ.
Her funeral will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Scotland, Community Church. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery, at a later date.
On November 12, 1944, Edwin (Sylvester) and Marie (Simek) Petrik welcomed their second baby girl, Janice Sue Petrik in Inglewood, California. Big sister Phyllis helped invite her into the family, and quoted, we didn’t know how spunky, fun (a little bit of trouble) she would be.
She graduated from Tyndall High School in 1962, then entered USD in Vermillion SD, getting her BS degree in social work. In 1968, John R. Kelley made Janice his bride in Tyndall, SD. They moved to Platte, SD where their first child was born in 1970, a daughter, Melissa Marie. In 1972, they moved to Scotland, SD where they welcomed their second daughter, Michelle Lynn. Scotland is where they settled, continued to raise their family and operated their funeral home business.
Janice worked with her husband in their funeral homes, doing obituaries, visitations and bookwork. Janice loved her Thursday afternoon bowling team and treasured the many golf tournaments she played with her daughter, Missy. She always opened her home to all her daughter’s friends, having a Kelley’s Pizza ready for them. So many, called her their second Mom.
When Jan and John retired to Arizona, she made many friends, and loved hosting them on their patio. She loved going camping with her family, and taking vacations to Alaska, Australia, and around the US. Janice was a former member of PEO, and VFW auxiliary.
She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, John R Kelley of Sun Lakes, AZ; her daughter, Melissa (Patrick) Cory and Avery Perdaems of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Michelle Gibson, Irelynn and Emelynn of Sioux Falls, SD; her sister, Phyllis (Jerome) Slaba, of Aiken, SC and many adored nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Marie Petrik; in-laws, Mike and Audrey Kelley and very special aunts and uncles.
