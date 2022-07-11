Gloria Marie Curtin Edwards, age 84, Eagle River, Alaska, lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease on July 8, 2022.
Services for Gloria are at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Eagle River, AK. Friday, July 15. Visitation/viewing at 11:00 a.m., funeral mass at noon.
Gloria was born on February 3, 1938, in Spencer, SD. to Bernard James and Opal (Wiblemo) Curtin. She lived in several South Dakota, and nearby, towns as she grew up. She eventually lived in Lake Andes, SD where she attended Andes Central High School. Gloria met Donald L. Edwards on a double-blind date at the Rest Haven Dance Pavilion near Lake Andes. They were married on Dec. 8, 1956, in Cheyenne, WY. A son, Joseph Leroy was born in Wagner, SD. Next, they lived in El Paso, TX where they welcomed a son, Charles Henry. They soon moved to Igloo, SD where they welcomed a daughter, Diane Marie. While living there, they also had twins, a daughter and a son, Denise Catherine and Daniel James, born in Hot Springs, SD. When the Igloo, SD Army Depot was closing, Don and Gloria moved to Eagle River, Alaska.
Don and Gloria lived happily in Eagle River and raised their family there. Gloria was active in activities at St. Andrew Catholic Church including the Altar Society, the American Cancer Society, the Boy Scouts, and Toastmasters. She worked as a bus driver for the Chugiak area bus barn. Gloria was always proud of her 100% scoring on the bus drivers licensing exam. She also worked as a day care provider at Joy Lutheran Church, and at the Bishop’s Attic in Eagle River before retiring. We remember Gloria as a very social and outgoing person with many friends! She was a fun and adventurous person! One year she became certified in scuba diving. To celebrate this accomplishment, she went to Hawaii and experienced exploring Hawaii’s underwater world!
Gloria is survived by her husband Donald; her children Joseph Edwards (Nora), Trapper Creek, AK, Charles Edwards, Eagle River, AK, Diane (Daniel) Dvorak, Yankton, SD and Daniel Edwards, Eagle River, AK; her siblings Mike (Wilma) Curtin, Rapid City, SD, and Mary Huneke, Decatur, GA; sisters-in-law, Loretta Curtin (Ventura, CA), Betty Curtin, Gloria Edwards (Pickstown, SD) and Doris Edwards (Lakeland, FL); grand-children: Shara De La Cruz (Robin), Kimberley (Tony) Pate, Shani (Isaac) Worley, Sarah (John) LaScola, Chris (Nicole) Dvorak, Shana (Daniel) Deibler, Jordan (Ema Kate) Edwards, Shari (Charles) Clare, Brendan (SiaKayle) Dvorak, Charles Edwards, Sarah (Devin) Welsh, Timothy (Charlotte) Edwards, Angela Dvorak (Cody), Myriah Edwards, Amanda Edwards, Evan Dvorak (Megan); and many great-grandchildren.
Gloria was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Edwards; her parents, James and Opal Curtin; her siblings Dennis, Roger, and Virginia Curtin; her father and mother-in-law Charles and Myrtle Edwards; brothers-in-law, John Huneke, Lendall, Charles, and James Edwards; sister-in-law Evelyn Edwards and a great-granddaughter Alexis De La Cruz.
In lieu of flowers, tribute donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska: 1750 Abbott Road, Anchorage, AK 99507.
