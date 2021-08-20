James Gordon Kohoutek, age 90, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on, Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Kohoutek (nee Binder); dearest father of Cindy (Jim) Gauthier, Jay Kohoutek, Patrick Kohoutek, Mollie (Glenn) Metzger and Susan (Tom) Ludwick; dear grandfather of Jennifer and Matt (Megan) Gauthier and Brandon (Kay), Kyle, Sara and David Metzger; great-grandfather of Jack and William Gauthier; brother of Jerry (Annette) Kohoutek and the late Joe (Charlene) Kohoutek; brother-in-law of Sr. Cynthia Binder, OSB, Renee (Bailey) Aalfs, Larry (Jane) Binder and the late Bob (survived by Claudette) Binder; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.
Born on January 22, 1931, in Yankton, SD, to parents Frank “Chody” and Hazel Kohoutek, Jim was a true gentleman. In his early years, Jim attended Mount Marty College Model School, Sacred Heart Grade School and Yankton High School where he played football and ran track. After high school he attended Iowa State College for two years and was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. In June 1950 he entered the Brigade of Midshipmen at the United States Naval Academy, having been appointed by South Dakota Senator, Chan Gurney (R). Jim graduated USNA Class of 1954 (24th Company) and on June 10, 1954 married Mary Ann Binder.
Jim enjoyed a successful military career for 10 years as well as becoming a father of five children. From July 1954 to May 1955 he served on the USS Hanson aircraft carrier, DDR-832. In May 1955 Jim entered USN naval flight training, Pensacola, FL. In July of 1956 he was designate Naval Aviator and began flying the F3H Demon at the Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego. He completed one West Pacific cruise on the USS Ticonderoga. From August 1958 to 1963 Jim instructed Navy pilots in flying carrier fighter jets. He resigned his Navy commission in June 1964 and moved his family to St. Louis where he worked in Military Marketing at McDonnell Aircraft for 22 years before retiring in August 1986 at the age of 55. Now was the time to “relax the rest of my life enjoying the company of my beautiful wife, Mary Ann, and our five children and six grandchildren.”
Jim continued his passion for cars and motorcycles, which he could talk about for hours, in addition to airplanes, flying, boats, sailing and Bruce Drive.
Services: Visitation at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15642 Clayton Road, Ellisville, Friday, September 10, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment immediately following the Mass at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The ProMedica Hospice Memorial Fund, formerly Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association.
A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family’s online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 21, 2021
Commented