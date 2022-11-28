Kenneth Lockman

Kenneth Charles Lockman, age 79, of Norfolk Nebraska and formerly of Crofton, Nebraska died on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD. He was surrounded by his wife of 59 years and his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Beaver Creek cemetery in Crofton, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Monday, at church, from 5-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be Ken’s 1st born grandsons from each child: Brandon Feilmeier, Devon Lockman, Trevor Lockman, Jake Neuhalfen, Chase Zimmerman, Landon Olson, and Caleb Lockman. Honorary pallbearers will be his additional 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Kenneth Charles was born on November 14, 1943, in Yankton, SD to Henry C. and Rose A. (Tramp) Lockman. He grew up north of Crofton on the family farm. Ken was a graduate of Crofton High School in 1961. After high school he began working for Jerry Hochstein as a hired farm hand. He married Deanna Regina “Toots” Hochstein on June 4, 1963 in Fordyce, NE. In 1972 Ken took over the Hochstein farm and joined the Catholic Order of Foresters. In 1983 he began working at Alumax in Yankton, SD until retiring from Alumax in 2003. Ken and Deanna weren’t quite ready to retire just yet and decided to raise ostriches and started a food wagon business. Ken would grill a mean ostrich burger and enjoyed the adventures with his family. Ken and Toots moved off the farm in 2006 and into Crofton. In Crofton he joined the Knights of Columbus. They then moved to Norfolk in October of 2021.
During retirement Ken took up golfing and enjoyed hunting. He was a big sports guy – rooting for the Chicago Bears, San Francisco Giants, Detroit Red Wings hockey team and naturally, the Huskers. Ken enjoyed spending time with his children and especially attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Ken and Deanna loved to get together with friends or family to play cards and visit.
Ken is survived by his wife Deanna “Toots” of Norfolk; eight children and spouses Sheila (Neal) Feilmeier of Fordyce, NE, Brian (Pam) Lockman of Honey Creek, IA, Loren (Tammy) Lockman of Murdock, NE, Kristie Lockman of Wayne NE, Jody (Neal) Neuhalfen of Crofton, NE, Wendy (Cory) Zimmerman of Crofton, NE, Beth (Scott) Olson of Battle Creek, NE Jason (Karina) Lockman of Gretna, NE; 18 grandchildren; two great grandchildren and one on the way; two brothers Dennis Lockman of Winnsboro, TX, Vern Lockman of Shelby, NE; sister Carol Lambert of Winnsboro, TX; sister-in-law Connie Lockman of Columbia, MT; many nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert Lockman; sisters-in-law Gertrude “Snookie” Lockman and Kay Lockman.
