Kenneth Lockman

Kenneth Lockman

Kenneth Charles Lockman, age 79, of Norfolk Nebraska and formerly of Crofton, Nebraska died on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD. He was surrounded by his wife of 59 years and his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Beaver Creek cemetery in Crofton, Nebraska.