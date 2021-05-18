Duane “DJ” Engle, 63, of Yankton died unexpectedly at his home Monday, May 17, 2021.
Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Updated: May 19, 2021 @ 6:22 am
