Sharon (Schnell) Adam, age 81, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Lyons, Nebraska, Saturday, August 7, 2021.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 12, at the Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton.
Sharon Kay Schnell was born in Minatare, Nebraska on February 27, 1940 to Fred and Mary (Fritzler) Schnell. She moved to South Dakota in her teens and lived mostly in the Yankton area until returning to Nebraska in 2016.
She is survived by her children, Valerie Kizer of Alliance, NE, Robert Snoozy of Scotland, SD, Jeff Snoozy of McCook, SD and Courtney Hancock of Elkhorn, NE; sisters Gaylynn Afdahl of Annapolis, MD and Deb Martin of Omaha, NE; brother David Martin of Longview, WA; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Fritz Schnell; husband James Adam and a great-grandchild.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 11, 2021
