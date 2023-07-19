Carolyn Teichroew

Carolyn Teichroew, age 88, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton with Reverend Katie Ricke officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.