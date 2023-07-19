Carolyn Teichroew, age 88, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton with Reverend Katie Ricke officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Carolyn donated her body to the Medical School at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD, and burial will take place at the Yankton Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Carolyn was born December 29, 1934, in Mountain Lake, Minnesota to William and Rosa (Jass) Behrends. She graduated from Mountain Lake High School in 1952 and then started working for Windom State Bank. On August 18, 1953, Carolyn married Harlan Teichroew in Mountain Lake. After their marriage, they lived in Wisconsin for a few years and then moved back to Mountain Lake where they farmed with Harlan’s family. In 1971, they moved to Yankton and Carolyn worked for the Yankton Press and Dakotan for a short time. She then became the Director of Medical Records at the Human Services Center where she worked for over 25 years, retiring in 1998.
Carolyn loved quilting and made beautiful quilts for everyone in her family which will always be cherished. She loved reading, camping, and buying antiques. She really enjoyed spending the winters in Texas. Carolyn loved going shopping with her friends, especially with her best friend, JoAnn Krejci. She loved all sweets but her favorite was sour cream and raisin pie. Above all, Carolyn treasured her family and loved going to all her children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of almost 70 years, Harlan Teichroew of Yankton; three children: Rosalyn Teichroew of Viborg, SD, Kevin (Robin) Teichroew of Yankton, and Jocelyn (Donnie) Hjelm of Mission Hill, SD; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; son, Verlin Teichroew; great grandson, Tripp John Teichroew; and two brothers, Harlan (Marion) Behrends and Dennis (Rachael) Behrends.
The family would like to express their thanks for the love and care shown to Carolyn from all the staff at Avera Sister James Care Center.
