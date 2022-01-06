Edward Haase Jan 6, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edward John Haase, age 94, of Yankton, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital of Yankton.His Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Saturday afternoon at Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton.Visit www.goglinfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 21 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-time Delivery Driver - Echo Electric Supply 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesAn Eternal TalentRichard HonnerBradley JonesRichard HonnerBradley JonesCounty ChangeDaily Record: ArrestsRichard HonnerFire Destroys Rural Scotland Home SundayJudy Heine Images CommentedLetter: ‘Go Ahead’ (45)Letter: Gov. Noem’s Priorities (26)CRT Legislation Could Produce Problems (16)New CDC Protocols: Is Now The Right Time? (14)A ‘Dash For Cash’ That Sticks In Our Minds (6)Letter: Coping With Climate Change (5)Letter: Neighbors’ Goodness (3)The 2021 Coup Trivia Quiz! (3)Letter: ‘Typical’ (2)Letter: ‘Peace To All Of Us’ (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)Letter: Pro-Life? (2)A Day Of Mixed Feelings (2)What Of Marley’s Ghost? (1)As South Dakota campaigns launch, Thune mulls retirement (1)Noem Announces Legislation Blocking CRT (1)Class Action Suit Filed Against HSC (1)‘Get Back’ Gets Into History (1)Mental Health Memo: Weathering The Holidays (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Pierre Report: That Won’t Happen Here (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented