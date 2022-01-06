Edward John Haase, age 94, of Yankton, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital of Yankton.

His Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Saturday afternoon at Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton.

