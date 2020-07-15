Leon Struck, 64, left this world at 3:45 pm on July 13, 2020 at his home in Sioux Falls.
Funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 17 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Burial will follow at noon at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in Humboldt.
Visitation with family present will begin on Thursday at 6 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. The prayer service and funeral will be livestreamed and a link will be on Leon’s obituary on www.kinzleyfh.com. For the health and safety of all, Leon’s family would like everyone attending the services to wear a mask.
Leon Struck was born in Sioux Falls, SD on November 6, 1955 to Ben and Marcella Struck. He graduated from Montrose High School, where he and Vickie Olson were voted King and Queen of their class. He and Vickie married on September 6, 1975.
Leon grew up working alongside his siblings on the Struck family farm. Early jobs included propane delivery for Holland Propane and laborer for Jarding Construction. Leon was a farmer at Smith Farms for the better part of 40 years and farmed a piece of land near Buffalo Trading Post for 25 years. He loved farming. Planting and harvesting were his favorite seasons. In his free time he enjoyed driving around with a cooler of beer, paying attention to the health of the crops, and visiting his brothers and friends. Vickie and his kids were always welcome companions.
Leon’s children marveled at his physical strength, delighted in his sense of humor, and sought his advice. He was an excellent father, teaching through his actions the qualities of courage, integrity, patience, and commitment.
Leon loved watching his favorite sports teams: Notre Dame football, Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins, and his beloved Duke basketball. Thanks to the generosity of his siblings, who gifted him with the money needed at his 64th birthday party, he was able to attend a Duke game with his family in December of 2019.
Survivors include: his wife Vickie of Sioux Falls; two daughters, Tracy and Bethanny (Andrew) of Sioux Falls, a son, Aaron (Amy), and a grandson Carson of Hartford; six sisters, Betty Ordal and Denise (David) Lehnen, Sioux Falls; Mary (Don) Dragseth, Madison; Sharon (Ken) Katzer and Brenda (Scott) McCoy, Montrose; Jackie (John) Jarding, Humboldt; eight brothers, Duane (Bonnie) Struck and Ken (Dianne) Struck, Humboldt; Jim Gene, Don, and Dennis (Mary) all of Montrose; Paul (Nan) Struck, Yankton; and Jeff Struck, Las Vegas; numerous nieces and nephews.
His parents and father-in-law, Paul Olson, preceded him in death.
