Kirk Kennedy Breisch, of Scotland, South Dakota passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, at McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, just shy of his 78th birthday.
No local services will be held, per Kirk’s wishes. He will be interred at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.
Kirk was born Monday, September 4, 1944, in Battle Creek, Michigan to Bruce and Mary (Kennedy) Breisch. He served in the United States Army where he attained sergeant and worked with the military police force. Following his service career, Kirk worked at the VA Hospital in Battle Creek and later became editor for the Battle Creek Enquirer.
Kirk was united in marriage to Ophelia Swan July 5, 1985. They moved to Scotland, South Dakota to be closer to Ophelia’s family. He enjoyed a lifetime of fishing, camping, his parrots, his dog, Clyde and most recently his kitten, Bonnie. Kirk enjoyed spending time with his friends at The Main Stop in Scotland, SD.
Survivors include Kirk’s stepfather, Vernon Black; son, Bryan (Anita) Breisch; daughter, Jennifer (Shawn) Palmiter; stepson, Bryan (Kim) Zacher; step-daughter, Karla (Kasey) Abbott; grandchildren, Brandee (Alex) Samuelson, Travis (Haica) Breisch and Christopher Palmiter; step-grandchildren, Amber, Frances, Will and Shawn; great-grandchildren, Jacen, Natalie, Mariah and Aaliyah.
Kirk was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Breisch; mother, Mary Black; wife, Ophelia Breisch; grandson, David Tullis-Breisch and brother, Kenneth Breisch.
Goglin Funeral Home, Scotland, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family and friends of Kirk Breisch.
