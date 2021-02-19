Linda Alberts, 77, of Volin died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
No local services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Linda Alberts, 77, of Volin died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
No local services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented