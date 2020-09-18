Gary Lee Honomichl, age 77 of Yankton, SD passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be at a later date. Gary has graciously donated his body to the USD Bequest Program for medical research and study.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Gary’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Gary Lee Honomichl was born March 28, 1943 in Wagner, SD to John and Clara (Schultz) Honomichl. He attended school in Wagner. On April 16, 1966 he married Dianne Weiss, and to this union three children were born, Jay, Sara, and Megan. They adopted Seth and Lee Rose in 2007. Gary received an honorable discharge from the South Dakota National Guard. He worked at the Highway 81 Truck Stop, Cimpl’s Packing, and was co-owner of the Butcher Block. He returned to Cimpl’s, then Save U More, and finally Hy-Vee, until his retirement in 2007 when he was diagnosed with lung cancer. He entered Sister James Care Center on April 20, 2017.
Gary was a Junior Leader Football Coach, a team father for Soccer League, and held 5 offices in the Moose Lodge, including Governor. He enjoyed bowling, furniture refinishing, and spending time with his family.
Gary is survived by his wife, Dianne; children, Jay, Sara (John) Osborne, and Megan Schaefer; grandchildren, Halie and Sydney Knutson, Janae and Claire Osborne, Seth and Lee Rose, Shelby and Madison Schaefer, Molly, and Michael Deyalsingh; great-granddaughters, Kazlee Rose and Iliaha Schaefer; brother, John; sisters, Karen (Robert) Johnson, and Jackie Pudwill, and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and DeWayne; sister, Leota; nephews, Robert and Steven, and niece, Linda.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 19, 2020
Commented