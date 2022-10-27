Clair Bakke
Courtesy Photo

Clair Douglas Bakke, 66, of Irene, SD completed his earthly journey on October 23, 2022.

Clair was born on April 25, 1956, and grew up in rural Irene, SD as the son of a farmer and an educator. He attended Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and graduated from Irene High School in 1974. His next adventure was at the University of South Dakota where he pursued criminal justice and joined Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Following college, Clair discovered his lifelong passion for home renovation and the tile work he was best known for.