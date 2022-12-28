Mary Berry

Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Snow showers in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Mary Juanita Robbins Berry of Waynesboro, TN, formerly of Lutts, TN, was born February 16, 1928, in Wayne Co, TN, the daughter of the late William Jasper Robbins and Ruthie Stella Horton Robbins Martin. She was united in marriage to Ross Beckham Berry on March 30, 1947, and he preceded her in death on February 15, 2002.
Mrs. Berry was a retired beautician and a member of the Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Cypress Inn, Tennessee. She departed this life on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Waynesboro Health and Rehab in Waynesboro, Tennessee at the age of 94 Years, 10 Months, 8 Days.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Berry was preceded in death by a son, David Ross Berry, Sr; son-in-law, Maurice Claerhout; brother, Frank Jasper (Junior) Robbins and sisters, Earlene Rich and Lady Ruth Keeton.
She is survived by sons, Bill Berry and wife Lisa of Yankton, SD and their children Ryan & Ross and wife Molly, Jeff Berry and wife, Nancy of Soddy Daisy, TN; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Berry of Lutts, TN; daughter, Ruth Claerhout (Mike Mitchell) of Raleigh, NC; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors chapel, Collinwood, Tennessee, with Greg Eaton, Camryn Eaton and Stephen Stults officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson Cemetery, Cypress Inn, Tennessee with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Andy Dempsey, Will Dempsey, Ross Berry, Ryan Berry, David Berry and Blake Whitten.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mary Juanita Robbins Berry, Waynesboro, TN please visit our Sympathy Store.
Commented