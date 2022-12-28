Mary Berry

Mary Juanita Robbins Berry of Waynesboro, TN, formerly of Lutts, TN, was born February 16, 1928, in Wayne Co, TN, the daughter of the late William Jasper Robbins and Ruthie Stella Horton Robbins Martin. She was united in marriage to Ross Beckham Berry on March 30, 1947, and he preceded her in death on February 15, 2002.

Mrs. Berry was a retired beautician and a member of the Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church in Cypress Inn, Tennessee. She departed this life on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Waynesboro Health and Rehab in Waynesboro, Tennessee at the age of 94 Years, 10 Months, 8 Days.