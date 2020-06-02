A private Funeral Mass for Helen L. Koupal, 94, of Wagner will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Public burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Dante.
Helen Lillian Koupal, daughter of William and Lillian (Rothschadl) Bambas was born July 31, 1925 on a farm near Tyndall, SD. She went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Wagner. Helen attained the age of 94 years and 10 months.
Helen graduated from Tyndall High School with the class of 1943. After graduation she was employed as Deputy in the County Auditor’s office until she became the bride of Steven A. Koupal on April 26, 1949 at St. Leo’s in Tyndall. Steve and Helen lived on a farm south of Dante and four children were blessed to their union. Helen became a resident of the Wagner Good Samaritan Society in October of 2014.
Helen was an active member of the Assumption Catholic Church, serving on the church board, Ladies Altar Society, CCD teacher for many years, Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW, serving officer positions on the local and state level.
Among her favorite pastimes, Helen loved playing Skipbo with her grandchildren, watching the Twins play, attending polka dances and listening to bohemian music. Helen was very proud of her Czech heritage. Playing cards with the Dante Women’s Card Club was another favorite activity as well as bowling, attending her children and grandchildren sports events. She will be remembered for raising chickens, baking kolaches, making dumplings, gardening and especially all the beautiful cakes she made.
Thankful for having shared her life are her four children: Diane (Dennis) Tolsma, Bartlesville, OK, Dwayne (Rosie) Koupal, Dante, Terry (Vicki Jo) Koupal, Wagner, Suzanne Tessier, Yankton; nine grandchildren: Dawn (Blake) Hansen, Greene, IA, Dustin (Stacey) Tolsma, Nowata, OK, Michael (Tera) Koupal, Wagner, Mandy Koupal, Wagner, Michele (Cullen) Wilson, Yankton, Steven (Taylor) Koupal, Wagner, Jessica (Stephen) Linn, Gretna, NE, Morgan Tessier, Loveland, CO and Madison Tessier, Vermillion; 14 great grandchildren: Brett and Drew Hansen, Gabriella and Georgia Tolsma, Macy, Ashlyn, Cruise, Riggs and Dash Koupal, Clare and Mary Wilson, Natalie Jo and Jaxson Linn, and Carter Koupal.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband (2014), her parents (William 1973, Lillian 1998); her spouse’s parents (Mike 1957, 1st wife Rose 1932, 2nd wife Josephine 1967); sister Dorothy Vacek (2010); brothers Ray (1990) and Leo Bambas (1990); son-in-law Todd Tessier (2005); infant great grandson Noah Joseph Tolsma (2017).
