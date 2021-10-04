Darlas Lehmann, 90, of Freeman passed away unexpectedly Sept. 30, 2021, at his residence in Freeman.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Salem Mennonite Church of rural Freeman.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at the Walter Funeral Home in Freeman, with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m.