Jane T. Sedlacek, age 70 of Scotland, SD passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital, Scotland, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Tyndall, SD with Rev. Joe Forcelle officiating. Cremation will follow her service and burial of her cremated remains will take place on a later date.