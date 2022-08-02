Jane T. Sedlacek, age 70 of Scotland, SD passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital, Scotland, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Tyndall, SD with Rev. Joe Forcelle officiating. Cremation will follow her service and burial of her cremated remains will take place on a later date.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Tyndall, SD with a Scripture service at 7:00 pm. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Jane was born August 17, 1951, in Canova, South Dakota to Larry and Marcielle (Young) Hamilton. She attended Tyndall Public Schools graduating in 1969. Jane met the love of her life and best friend of 51 years, Joseph Sedlacek, at Groveland Park when she was 16 years old. They dated and got engaged before he was sent on his “senior trip” to Vietnam. They married on April 16, 1971, in Tyndall and settled on the Sedlacek family homestead to raise their family and chase around a variety of animals.
For 21 years Jane worked at Alumax/Alcoa in Yankton, retiring in August 2006. During these years she built amazing friendships. In fact, she spent her last Wednesday at their monthly get together they affectionately referred to as “last Wednesday”. Following her retirement, she was recruited to manage Tyndall Memorials, which she did for 10 years. During this tenure, she became involved in the Tyndall Chamber of Commerce, spending time as both the President and the Treasurer. Jane thrived in leadership roles so when her Tyndall office closed after 10 years, the Chamber members asked her to stay on. After her second retirement, Jane spent her last 8 years substitute teaching at the Scotland School District. She adored the kids, staff, and loved the work. She was referred to as “Grandma Jane” by many.
Some cherished memories include her enjoying Wild Dutchmen sunflower seeds in the red convertible, an abundance of purse bubble gum, the lingering smell of her Estee Lauder perfume, her pies, mac n cheese, and always requested derbinke soup. The greatest joy of Jane’s life was her family and “whippin’ ‘em into shape”, especially Big Joe. She loved crocheting blankets for her grandkids. She loved hosting and entertaining and making sure everyone took leftovers home. She looked forward to annual family snowmobiling trips to Deadwood, attending Vietnam reunion trips with Joe, and toasting Czech Days with a Bud Light. Jane loved meeting new people and was a gifted conversationalist, especially when she volunteered at the Scotland VFW. She had a zest for life like no other and could make a good time out of anything. She had an energy about her that will never be matched. We will forever miss her spirit, conversations, and beautiful garden flowers.
Jane is survived by her husband, Joseph, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joni (Jason) Weber and their sons Christopher and Max all of Shawnee KS, Joseph “JoJo” (Jennifer Diede) and their children Samantha Jo (Hunter) Martin and great-grandson Charlie, Tristan (Reggan Noecker) and future great-grandson and McKensie, all of Scotland, SD, Jason (Carrie Pohlen) and their children Sydney, Tanner Joseph, Presley, and Brynley all of Yankton, SD and Jeni (Philip) Richmond and their children Olivia (Flagstaff AZ), Chloe, Madeline and Natalie Jane, of Tehachapi CA. Jane is survived by her 7 siblings Norma, Russell, Peggy, Judy, Larice, Colin, and Sandra, many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law Louie and Clara Sedlacek.
