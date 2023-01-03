Marvin Mehlhaff

Marvin L. Mehlhaff, 87, of Yankton, SD died on December 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 6 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Tripp City Cemetery in Tripp, SD at approximately 2:00 p.m.
Marvin was born on December 29, 1935 to August and Esther (Stoebner) Mehlhaff in Tripp, SD. He married Hildegard Fischer on 08/16/1953 in Menno, SD.
He grew up in Kaylor, SD and lived most of his adult years in Yankton, SD. He worked for Kolberg/Pioneer for 31 years and then retired into farming.
He came to know Jesus personally in 1967. There after he joined The Gideons International in 1973, in which he enjoyed passing out God’s Word and doing jail ministry.
He enjoyed camping, family time, friends, board games, welding, and tractor restoration.
Survived by his wife Hildegard, and his daughter Judy (Dennis) Frey of Fulton, SD; son-in-law David Rempfer of Freeman, SD; son Michael Mehlhaff of Grand Prairie, TX; daughters Carol (Jeff) Johnson of Mission Hill, SD; Nancy (Charles) Leonard of Gayville, SD; Patricia (Brian) Garvis of Yankton, SD. Also, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Barb Rempfer.
Pallbearers are Jennifer Miller, Joshua Rempfer, Zachary Mehlhaff, Jessica Kronaizl, Gabriel Leonard, Dylan Garvis. All are grandchildren of Marvin.
Memorials can be directed to The Gideons International.
