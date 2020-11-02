Jacqueline Rae “Jackie” Pudwill, 72, of Yankton passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton.
Memorial services will be 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Levi Wilms officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be in Wagner at a later date.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, live streaming of Jackie’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
