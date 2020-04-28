Juanita Carlson, age 88 passed away Saturday, April 24, 2020 at Daviess Community Hospital.
Juanita was born November 25, 1931 in Volin, SD to Albin and Louise (Holtz) Olson. She was an avid NASCAR fan and loved watching baseball especially her favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals.
She is survived by two sons Jerry L. Carlson of Jasper, Indiana and Larry Carlson of Simi Valley, CA and four grandchildren Stephanie Carlson, Stevie Carlson, Erin Carlson and Nicole Carlson.
Juanita is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jules Carlson who died in 1988; son Terry Carlson; four brothers and one sister.
For her wishes, she was cremated and there will be no services.
Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.edleemortuary.com. All arrangements were entrusted to Ed Lee Mortuary.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 29, 2020
