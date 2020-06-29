Alphonse Solay, 101, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Sister James Care Center, Yankton.
Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Fr. Larry Regynski as Celebrant. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parkston, at approximately 1:15 p.m. with Military Graveside Honors accorded by Unger-Fergen American Legion Post #194 and the SDARNG Honor Guard. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Alphonse’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
Opsahk-Kostel Funeral Home, Yankton, is in charge of arrangements.
