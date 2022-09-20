Jacob Riter Sep 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jacob Thomas Riter, age 36, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home in Mission Hill, South Dakota. A memorial service with fellowship sharing will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2407 Broadway Ave, Yankton, SD. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated 13 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs CONSTRUCTION WORKERS - LANCE ANDERSON CONSTRUCTION INC. Sep 16, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCedar County Escapee Faces 9 New Charges After ChaseRestoring Broken TrustA Sad Anniversary‘Something Epic’Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Cutting Staff, Services In Face Of Rising InflationYankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet OpensJacob RiterPatricia ChristensenMark SedlacekKevin Storm Images CommentedStudent Loan Debt: The Past And Future (94)Letter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (77)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (75)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (38)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)Letter: Civic Duty (31)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)Letter: Outrage? (20)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)Letter: Misleading (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: Disconnection (11)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (4)Letter: About Standards (3)Letter: A Request (3)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (2)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)The City And The Summit Center (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
