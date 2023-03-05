Elsie Lauer Mar 5, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elsie R. Lauer, 89, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family. Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. 