Kiara McCullough

Kiara Elizabeth McCullough, age 19, of Yankton went to be with Jesus on June 29, 2023. She was born November 11, 2003, to Jessica Olson and Shaun McCullough in Fargo, ND. Kiara moved to Yankton in 2004 with her mom where she was raised with her stepfather, Ersel Hayes III and stepmother, April (Smith) Hayes, along with grandparents David and Susan Fiebelkorn.
Growing up Kiara liked to swim and spend time outdoors with her family. She spent time on art projects, loved makeovers with her sisters, and enjoyed singing to popular tunes. She attended Webster Elementary, Yankton Middle School and Yankton High School. Kiara was part of Yankton Baptist church and trusted in Jesus Christ as her savior on August 6, 2014.
Kiara and her best friend, Cadynce McCloud, loved to read and share books. She became an avid hiker of Yankton trails under the encouragement of her fiancé, Arturo Alonso. Kiara had a gift for serving people. She worked at Cheers Pizza Plus, Mexico Viejo, and most recently, at Murdo’s, where she enjoyed working as a team with Arturo. Her beautiful smile and warmth always made customers feel welcomed. Kiara had many friends and was a blessing to all who knew her.
Kiara leaves behind so many great memories with her mother Jessica Hayes (Olson) and fiance Nicholas Steinberg; stepfather Ersel Hayes lll and stepmother April Hayes; siblings Tyler Pulice, Arianna Hayes, Rielle Hayes, Ayden Hayes, Gabriel McCullough; grandparents David and Susan Fiebelkorn, Mary Olson, Bonnie Smith and Charles Olson; fiancé, Arturo Alonso; members of her special family MaryAnn Brown and her children, Madison, Tye and Reid Brown.
Kiara was preceded in death by her grandfather Ersel Hayes ll.
