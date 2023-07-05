Kiara McCullough

Kiara McCullough, age 19, of Yankton, SD, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her home in Yankton, SD.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Jeffrey Todd officiating. Interment will take place at a later date.