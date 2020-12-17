Mary Ann Schonebaum, age 69 of Yankton, SD heard the voice of her Savior and followed Him peacefully into eternity on December 4, 2020 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Redeeming Grace Church in Yankton with Pastor Raymond Solberg officiating.
Mary was born to LaVonne Sand (Young) and Donald Sand in Mitchell, SD. She graduated with honors from Dakota State University in Madison, SD and she was listed in the Who’s Who of American Colleges. She enjoyed being a teacher and was able to spend a year as a student teacher in London.
Mary loved competing in barrel racing and was named “Miss Congeniality” at the State Rodeo. She had a horse that no one else could handle which earned her the nickname of “Horse Whisperer.” She was often seen on one of her daily walks where she would stop and chat along the way. Mary loved to serve others and was a volunteer at the Clothing Closet and the Senior Center in Yankton.
Mary loved her family at Yankton Baptist Church and Redeeming Grace Church. She was well known for her peanut butter cookies at the church potluck. She had an amazing memory for Scripture verses and had a very deep rooted and strong faith in Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior.
Mary is survived by her brother Dan (Cathy) Sand of Mitchell, SD; her sisters: Cathy (Bob) Allbaugh of Bettendorf, IA, Bonnie (Dan) Paule of Henderson, NV, and Becci (Jody) Greg of Lake Elmo, MN.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Samuel Sand.
