Valerie A. Punt, age 55 of Brookings, SD and formerly of Yankton, SD passed away at her home Saturday, August 22, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. Cremation will follow the Mass and burial of her cremated remains will happen at a later date.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory is assisting with the service details. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family may also participate through live streaming of Valerie’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Valerie Ann Punt (Massey) was born on July 13, 1965 to Robert and Janice Massey in Yankton, SD. She attended Menno Public School and graduated from there in 1984. After high school she spent her life working various jobs. Most recently she worked as part of the custodial staff for Brookings High School.
Val married Leslie (Les) Punt on July 19, 1986 in Mitchell, SD. They were blessed with three children and raised their family in Tabor and Vermillion, SD. In 2016 Val and Les moved to Brookings to be closer to their grandchildren, Thomas and Theodore.
Val enjoyed spending time camping and fishing with her husband and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Val touched many people throughout her life. She made her home a welcome place for all who crossed her path and could light up any room with her humor and positivity. Her example of a life devoted to others is something to be cherished.
After a hard-fought battle with cancer, Val passed away, peacefully, on August 22, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family. She will always be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, wife and friend.
Val is survived by her husband Les Punt; parents, Robert and Janice Massey; siblings, Jim (Deb), Steve, Bill, Larry, Dan (Deb), Helen (Tom) Novak, Frank (Stacy), and Ray (Audrey); children, Bobby (Ashlyn), Lisa and Katie; grandchildren Thomas and Theodore; and many nieces and nephews.
Val is preceded in death by her grandparents and her brother Joe Massey.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 26, 2020
