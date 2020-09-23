Maurice H. Ketter, age 84 of Wynot, Nebraska died on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot, Nebraska with Reverend Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot.
Visitation will be at church on Thursday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, NE.
A livestream of the service will be available at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live. Face masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and at the funeral.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren Eric Dendinger, Jake Dendinger, Jarod Dendinger, Kyle Fuchtman, Rashea (Fuchtman) Schumacher, Klay Fuchtman, Austin Ketter, Abby (Ketter) Burroughs, Connor Ketter, Sara (Stevens) Vandertuig, Emily (Stevens) Duarte, Zack Salem, Jackie (Salem) Furasek.
Honorary pallbearers will be Maurice’s seven step-grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Maurice was born on August 31, 1936 in Wynot, Nebraska to Maurice and Julia Ann (Wiebelhaus) Ketter Sr. He grew up in Wynot and graduated from Wynot High School in 1954. He then went to Barbering School in Sioux City, Iowa. Maurice barbered for over 50 years in Coleridge, Wynot, and Yankton, SD. Maurice also worked for the Cedar County Road Department for 20 years running the maintainer and he drove the school bus for Wynot Public School for 22 years. Maurice married Nadene Kristine Colbenson on July 23, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, SD. They had five children Denise, Dione, Darcel, Doug, and Darla.
Maurice was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wynot, he was an EMT for 17 years, and volunteer fireman for 25 years. In his younger years he played baseball for Wynot for 20 years. He started Legion Baseball for the youth in Wynot and coached Legion baseball. Maurice was instrumental in getting lights at the Wynot ballfield. Maurice loved his wife and was his grandchildren’s #1 fan. He loved the Huskers, Wynot Blue Devils, Wynot baseball, and the NY Yankees. Maurice served on the town board for eight years, was on the Wynot Public Cemetery Board, parish council, the Veterans Memorial Committee, a church choir member for many years, RC&D Board and was president of the Corps of Discovery Welcome Center. Maurice loved fishing, playing cards, making up poker games, camping, spending time at the river and whittling canes (which all of his grandkids have one of his creations).
Maurice is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nadene of Wynot; five children Denise (Joel) Dendinger of Norfolk, Dione (Scott) Fuchtman of Creighton, Darcel (David) Stevens of Yankton, SD, Doug (Teresa) Ketter of Norfolk, Darla Salem (Marv Peters) of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; four siblings Norma Foster of Wynot, Doral Schroeder of Wynot, Linda Stodola Fremont, Stanley Ketter of Ponca.
Preceding Maurice in death were his parents Maurice and Julia Ketter Sr.; brother Ronald Ketter; two sisters Sandra Ketter, Lucy Holdorf; brothers-in-law Don Schroeder, Milo Stodola, Glenn Foster, John Spence, Curt Colbenson, Jim North; daughter-in-law Brenda (Hochstein) Ketter.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 24, 2020
