Destinee Tuttle
Courtesy Photo

Destinee Anne Tuttle, age 20 of Fargo, ND and formerly of Santee, NE died January 1, 2023, because of an accident.

Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, NE with Sidney Tuttle, Sr. officiating. Burial will be in the Hobu Creek Cemetery, Lindy, NE.