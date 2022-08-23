Shari Ranae Boetel, 76, of Lake Andes went to her heavenly home on August 21, 2022, where her beloved son Jamie awaited her. She died at home, surrounded by family, after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis.

Visitation is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes, and a wake service will follow at 7:00.