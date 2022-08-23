Shari Ranae Boetel, 76, of Lake Andes went to her heavenly home on August 21, 2022, where her beloved son Jamie awaited her. She died at home, surrounded by family, after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis.
Visitation is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes, and a wake service will follow at 7:00.
Funeral services are Friday, August 26 at 1:30 p.m., with burial at Lake View Cemetery, followed by fellowship time at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by Peters Funeral Home, Wagner, SD.
Shari was born to William and Nellie (Nelson) Carda in Wagner on December 29, 1945. She attended country school through the 5th grade, then at Lake Andes thereafter. She married Gary Boetel at St. Mark’s on June 23, 1962. Four children, Mark, Melissa, Jamie and Janine, were born to this union. Shari was a lifelong member of St. Mark’s Church, Catholic Daughters of America, Altar Society, and taught Sunday School for many years. She was an avid bowler before the onset of arthritis in 1973. She provided daycare for many area children from 1973 to 1978. Between 1978 and 1991, Shari worked as both a substitute teacher at Andes Central School and as an office technician for ASCS. She worked at the Lake Andes Wave from 1991 to 1997. Shari also was an election clerk in Lake Andes for 36 years. Shari was an avid NY Yankees fan and toured the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. She was very proud of her collections of salt and pepper shakers, Snow Buddies, and lead crystal glassware. In recent years, with more limited mobility, she enjoyed watching birds and squirrels from her kitchen chair. She also enjoyed and was very good at solving Sudoku and crossword puzzles.
Shari is survived by her husband Gary of 60 years, and three children: Mark (Bobbie) Boetel of Fargo, ND, Melissa (Greg) Schweiss of Rapid City, and Janine (Barry) Van Osdel of Mission Hill; 10 grandchildren: Justin (Emily) Boetel, Alyssa Boetel, and Collin Boetel; Erin, Jamie and Nathan Schweiss; Allysen (Steven) Kerr, Brandon, Brook, and Kayla Van Osdel; and six great-grandchildren: Caleb, Ellie, Luella, and Archer Boetel; and Cohen and Navy Kerr. Also left to mourn are her brother Terry Carda, sister Bridget (Arden) Hanson, sisters-in-law Joan Manthey and Mary Carda, brother-in-law Leo Dvorak, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Jamie Dean Boetel in 1991, father and mother-in-law Otto and Ruth Boetel, sisters Corrine Tronvold and Shirley Dvorak, brothers William Carda, Jr. and Duane Carda, sisters-in-law Mary Rae Carda and Joyce Carda, brothers-in-law Frank Bloom and Joe Manthey, niece Tammy Tweedy, and nephew Eric Carda.
