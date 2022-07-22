Merva Sage Jul 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Merva Joan Sage, age 83 of Tyndall, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Inurnment in the Tyndall Cemetery will take place at a later date.Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family and friends of Merva Sage. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 133272_Tramp_Hillcrest.pdf 11 min ago More Jobs Jobs Multiple Positions Open - ASTEC 11 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting MinorGerald LawRestore Church Moving To Yankton MallPercy StielowFormer VHS Teacher Receives Suspended SentenceGerald LawLetter: AppalledJo Ann StielowVictim In Freeman Dog Attack Files LawsuitBBB Scam Alert: Crafty New Scam Targeting Facebook Marketplace Sellers Images CommentedLetter: Yankton Feminism (53)Letter: Appalled (43)Letter: Boneheads (33)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (29)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (27)Letter: Gun Ruling (23)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (22)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: Priorities (17)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (16)The Test And The Cure (15)Medicaid Expansion Advocates Join Forces (14)South Dakota Budget Surplus And The Realities (8)Letter: Wanted For Governor (8)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)Letter: ‘Surprised But Glad’ (4)Letter: ‘Keep Dodging’ (4)Letter: Save A ‘Glorious’ Tree (3)Pride Parade (2)Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)Tree On Island In Westside Park To Be Removed (2)SDDOT Plans Major Road, Bridge Projects (2)Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative (1)Wynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting Minor (1)A Word About The Weather (1)Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)Letter: Top Donors (1)Projects Progressing; ‘Cardboard City’ Friday (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Coping With Painful Prices (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)Letter: Kind Hearts (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)Work Ahead (1)MMU's Fischer To Retire (1)Former VHS Teacher Receives Suspended Sentence (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented