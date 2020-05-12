Conley Stanage, 89, of Yankton died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
A private family memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Vicar Mary Hendricks Wilkens officiating. The service will be live streamed on Conley’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Inurnment will be in the Vangen Cemetery in Mission Hill with military honors performed by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 of Yankton and U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
A public gathering of family and friends is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 15, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vangen Lutheran Church, 300 W. 3rd St., Mission Hill, SD 57046 or the VFW Post No. 791, 209 Cedar St., Yankton, SD 57078.
