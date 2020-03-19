Betty Ann (Boe) Haffner, age 86, of Irene, South Dakota, passed away on March 18, 2020 at the Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House in Yankton.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota. Cards can be sent c/o Deb Brue 3008 W 23rd St Yankton, SD 57078. Memorials can be made to Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House or Irene United Methodist Church.
Betty Ann Haffner was born in 1933 to Harry and Hazel Boe at home on the farm in Yankton County. She graduated from Irene High School in 1951. She married Lyle Haffner in 1952 and moved to another farm in the Walshtown Township in Yankton County. Besides farming with her husband, Betty worked in Yankton first on the night shift at the Human Services Center, then in the office at Wells Blue Bunny. Most will remember her from her many years doing accounting and taxes with DesJarlais, Munson, & Schaap. After retirement she also filled in at times for her cousin, Cyndy Hunhoff, at Lisa’s Fashions and Holiday Party and Paper.
Her favorite past time was playing the piano. She gave piano lessons when her children were young. She was an active member of the Irene United Methodist Church.
She participated and assisted with local 4-H and Farm Bureau.
She is survived by her husband, Lyle of Yankton, South Dakota; four children: J. Scott (Deb) Haffner of South Windsor, Connecticut; Jim (Toni) Haffner of Bemidji, Minnesota; Debbie (Duane) Brue of Yankton; and Renae (Loyd) Church of Council Bluffs, Iowa; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren and one brother, Bob Boe of Yankton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Hazel Boe; brother, Don Boe; sister, Doris Christensen and brother-in-law Erwin Christensen; and sister-in-law, Ardis Boe.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 20, 2020
