November 24, 1949–July 6, 2020
A Celebration of Life service was held on September 26th to honor Myra S. Hejl at Norbeck Country Club in Rockville, Maryland. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance was limited to family and close friends.
Myra died peacefully on July 6, 2020, at her home in Gaithersburg, Maryland, following an eight-year courageous battle with breast cancer. She rarely complained and always had a smile for her friends and the doctors and nurses who provided care for her.
Throughout her life she would bring sunshine into any room. She was extremely humble and was often unaware of the positive influence she had on people. She never wanted or expected to be praised or acknowledged for all the selfless good things she did over her lifetime.
Myra loved and was devoted to her family. She leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Fred Hejl, whom she called her “rock,” originally from Tabor, South Dakota. She had a special bond and incredible friendship with her daughter, Courtney, which was obvious to all.
Myra is also survived by brothers-in-law Leonard Hejl of Yankton, Ken (Sharon) Hejl of Brandon; sisters-in-law Loretta (Robert) Kortan and MaryEllen Bares of Tabor.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 16, 2020
