Jean Schultz

Jean Marie Schultz, age 87, of Yankton, SD, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Municipal Cemetery, Yankton, SD.