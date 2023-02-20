Patricia Robinson

Patricia Katherine (Nooney) Robinson, daughter of William E. Nooney and Irene (Lee) Nooney, born on January 16, 1944, in Viborg, South Dakota, passed away suddenly at her home in Yankton, South Dakota on February 16, 2023, at the age of 79.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery in Mayfield, South Dakota.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Patricia grew up in Yankton, where she would call home for the entirety of her life. She graduated from Mount Marty High School in 1962 and earned an associate degree in business following high school. On July 6, 1963, Patricia married James “Jim” Robinson at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She would go on to work at the Iowa Public Service and the South Dakota Vocational Rehab before opening and operating Little King Deli & Subs in 1978. She would run the business until 1997. Recently, you could find Patricia working at the customer service desk at Hy-Vee, where she worked for numerous years before retiring in 2020.
Patricia was well known in the community for her volunteer work with an everlasting smile. She founded Toys for Tots in Yankton and the surrounding area, which helped families in need get presents and gifts for the holiday season. Patricia was the head contact for 30 years. She also spent time assisting at the gift shop in the Sacred Heart Hospital, Meals on Wheels and at Beadle Elementary School. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and PEO, Chapter AS.
Family and holidays meant the most to Patricia, as well, and she would never miss an event, big or small. She took great pride in being heavily involved in her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s lives all the way up to her passing.
Blessed to have shared her life are her survivors, which include five children: Jamie (Larry) Ryken, Jill (Darin) Podoll, Tricia (Tim) Cody, Nikki (Joe) Vondracek and Matt (Ashley) Robinson; 18 grandchildren: Patrick Ryken, Lilly Ryken, Lisa Ryken, Mark (Melaine) Ryken, Lance (Ann) Ryken, Colby (Tara) Kuchta, Ali (Jarrell) Freitag, Parker Kuchta, Cooper Kuchta, Michaela Podoll, Brooklyn Podoll, Kai Cody, Nicholaus Robinson, Eliana Vondracek, Drake Vondracek, Finn Robinson, Beckett Robinson, Layla Zurcher; nine great-grandchildren: Mellie Kuchta, Penny Kuchta, Caprianha Freitag, Albie Ryken, Rex Ryken, Rugby Ryken, Mac Ryken, Drew Ryken and Beck Ryken; seven sisters: Veronica Bilder, Carol Anderson, Barbara Thommen, Colleen (Don) Thompson, Mary Lee (Gregg) Stewart, Theresa (Dr. Tom) Allen and Bridget (Randy) Fitchner; two sisters-in law: Rosetta Robinson and Kay Sinkler.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, William E. and Irene, husband Jim “Robbie”, brother William “Billy” Nooney, sister Karen Nooney, brothers-in-law: Larry Bilder, Dean Anderson, Tom Thommen, Don Robinson, Dick Robinson, Gordon “Springer” Springbet and special family friend Tom “T Fitz” Fitzgerald.
