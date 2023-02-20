Patricia Robinson

Patricia Katherine (Nooney) Robinson, daughter of William E. Nooney and Irene (Lee) Nooney, born on January 16, 1944, in Viborg, South Dakota, passed away suddenly at her home in Yankton, South Dakota on February 16, 2023, at the age of 79.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery in Mayfield, South Dakota.