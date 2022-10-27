Maynard Rempp Oct 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maynard C. Rempp, age 77, of Yankton, SD died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.There will be a Celebration of Life, Saturday, October 29th at JoDean’s in the smaller private room from 1-3. Maynard had requested cremation and no funeral. We know he would enjoy friends and family coming to share good memories. Please feel free to come and go at any time. Cremation arrangements are made by Goglin Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full and Part-time Assemblers and Operators - Vishay Dale Oct 25, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMatthew TereshinskiMatthew TereshinskiRandall ‘Randy’ FlemmingScott LippincottYankton Man Sentenced On Federal Fentanyl Conspiracy ChargeScott Lippincott‘To Me, People Are People’Matthew TereshinskiDaily Record: ArrestsElectric Car Fire Closes Highway Near Vermillion Tuesday Images CommentedCan Civility Return To Our Politics? (103)Letter: Teacher Issues (73)Letter: Taxation Without Representation 2022 (65)Letter: Dominism (53)Letter: Election Integrity (49)Letter: Good Samaritans (46)Letter: Wake Up! (40)Biden’s Empowering Of OPEC Was A Bad Idea (33)The Right Thing: Why We Must Honor Native American Day (29)US Supreme Court In 1873: Women Unfit To Practice Law (26)An Election-Year Switch On Food Tax (15)Letter: ‘Putin-esque Trickery’ (14)Letter: Majorities (14)South Dakota Economic Picture And A Balancing Act (11)Letter: ‘What Have We Gotten’? (9)Locke Opened Eyes And Built Bridges (8)Bridge Project Faces High Costs, Waiting (6)Electric Car Fire Closes Highway Near Vermillion Tuesday (5)Letter: 'Bike Guy' Says Goodbye (3)Stevens Seeks To Continue Service (3)Hunhoff Wants To See SD Monetary Issues Through (3)Decision 2022 Cwach Aims To Prioritize Solutions (3)Leon Notes ‘Reality Check’ With City Costs (3)Focusing On Character, Smith Sees ‘Genuine’ Shot At Upsetting Noem (3)Auch Wants To Bring New Values To D18 House Seat (2)The Future Of Free School Lunches For All (2)Williams Vows To Protect Democracy (2)Opioid Overdose: A Realistic Danger (2)1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting (1)COVID Update for Oct. 5, 2022: South Dakota Sees 12 New Deaths (1)Shuffle of juvenile prisoners lands 8 at adult penitentiary (1)Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement (1)A Call For Help, But This Time From EMS (1)Cimburek: The Path I Didn’t Expect To Take (1)Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday (1)US heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty (1)Yankton Man Sentenced On Federal Fentanyl Conspiracy Charge (1)Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands (1)Letter: Making Yankton Proud! (1)Letter: Blood Donors Thanked (1)Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out' (1)Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs (1)Times Three? (1)Former Gov. Harvey Wollman Dies (1)Bender Sees Need For ‘Competing Voices’ At The Capitol (1)Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter (1)New YPD Technology (1)Bucks Bounce Huron 42-14 (1)Road Less Traveled? (1)Daily Record: Accidents (1)Hunting For Business (1)Smith Calls For Civility During USD Visit (1)Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed? (1)Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery (1)Equal Protection: Serving Sons And Daughters (1)Voters, Don’t Miss Out On SD General Election (1)Westside Work (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
