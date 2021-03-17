Robert W. Massey, 90, of Yankton passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Fr. Larry Regynski as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Idylwilde Cemetery, rural Freeman, with military honors conducted by Ernest Bowyer VFW Post 791 and Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, with a 6:30 p.m. vigil service at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service time at the church on Friday.
A livestreaming of Bob’s service will be available at https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton.
