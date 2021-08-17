Royal Franklin Koch, 93, of Sioux Falls and formerly of Tyndall, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Dow-Rummel Village, Sioux Falls.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the 1st United Methodist Church, Tyndall, with the Rev. Sara McManus officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be in the Czech National Cemetery, Tyndall.
Visitations will be 3-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tyndall, and then one hour prior to the service at the church.
Livestreaming of Royal’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
