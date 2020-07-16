On Saturday July 4, Donnley Dvoracek, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 86.
Donnley was born to Charlie and Tillie (Jilek) Dvoracek on October 16th, 1933 on their family farm home five miles southwest of Tabor, South Dakota. He was the youngest of six children. He attended Bryne country school for his primary education and graduated from Tyndall high school in 1952. He studied for two semesters of college in Springfield and helped his father farm. Donnley joined the Army in the fall of 1952. He was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, and later sent to South Korea for two years. He was honorably discharged in the fall of 1956 and returned home to farm with his father.
Donnley met Pat while out dancing at the substation near Lesterville and on August 5th, 1958 they were married in the Catholic church in Humboldt, South Dakota. They lived in a chalk rock house for nine years. Their first son, Mark, was born in 1959. Their second son Kevin followed in 1961. In 1967 they built a new house and their daughter Kimberly was born. Don and Pat worked side by side to raise corn, oats, hay, cattle, and hogs as well as their young family. Some years were better than others, but Don and Pat always managed to stay ahead of the game.
In 1974, Donnley joined Alcoholics Anonymous and was a faithful member for 46 years. He developed many lasting friendships in the program and mentored others to maintain their own sobriety. He was also a lifetime member of the Yankton VFW, Knights of Columbus, and the Tabor American Legion. In 2016, Donnley was awarded the Ambassador of Peace medal from the Republic of Korea.
Don was creative, loved to tinker and occasionally painted and played the accordion.
Donnley is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Tillie (Jilek), his brothers Charlie, Alvin, and Leonard Dvoracek, his sisters Elsie Vitek, and Madeline Schneider, and his great grandson Chase Besette.
Donnley is survived by his wife Pat of 62 years, son Mark (Judy) Dvoracek-Fargo, son Kevin Dvoracek- Sioux Falls, daughter Kim (Mike) Suppa- West Fargo, ND, grandchildren Chrissy (Brad) Besette, Travis Dvoracek, Jesse, Courtney, and Elizabeth Suppa and great granddaughter Hope Besette.
Visitation will be held July 17th from 5-7 p.m. with an open prayer service at 7 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Tyndall, SD. Open Graveside Military service will be held July 18th at 11:30 at St. Leo’s Catholic Cemetery, Tyndall, SD. The family requests that masks are mandatory.
The funeral will be livestreamed on the Goglin Funeral Home website.
