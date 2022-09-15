Patricia A. “Pat” Christensen, 92, of Yankton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with Rev. Thi Pham officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will take place at a later date.