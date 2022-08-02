Surrounded by family, Alice Aisenbrey was called to her heavenly home and reunited with her beloved husband and sons on July 31, 2022.
Services will be held at Bethlehem Reformed Church in Freeman on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. There will be a time for viewing at Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Menno from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, August 5.
Alice May Johnson was born to Hans and Emma Johnson on July 6, 1932. She was the seventh of 8 children. She attended Pleasant Hill Country School. Alice graduated from Scotland High School in 1950. After high school she moved to Sioux Falls and later to Yankton working at the Human Services Center. Her sister and best friend Fay spent many hours together attending dances, movies and living their life-long motto ‘Shop Till You Drop.”
Alice married LaVern Aisenbrey on January 4, 1953, before he left for basic training. Alice joined LaVern at Ft. Leonard Wood until he served overseas in Korea. She returned to Olivet helping LaVern’s dad and brother on the family farm. After LaVern’s discharge, they started their own farm in Olivet. Mom enjoyed the farm — raising their four children, producing 2 large gardens, hosting family events, harvest and hunting crews. She had a passion for baking and sewing. She enjoyed dancing, pinochle parties, fishing and social gatherings. She was very involved in her church and community cantatas.
In 1988, she started a 20-year career as a CNA at Tripp and Menno. In 1999 they moved to Menno and were active in many events. She loved traveling around the country on Farmers Union trips until her health made it difficult. In 2012, she started dialysis treatments 3 times a week for the remainder of her life. She faced this challenge as she did the devastating losses of her husband and sons with faith and courage.
They moved to the Salem Assisted Living Facility in Freeman. After LaVern’s death in 2017, she remained in Freeman until 2019 when she moved to Spearfish to be closer to Nancy and Steve. In her later years, she enjoyed reading, needlework, word puzzles and especially visiting over a cup of coffee.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 64 years, LaVern, her sons Lindsey and James, her parents, father-in-law Herbert Aisenbrey, 5 of her siblings and their spouses, brothers-in-law, Duane Simek and Herman Wipf, and great-granddaughter Charlotte Grace.
Cherishing her memory are her daughter Nancy (Larry) Christopherson, son Steve Aisenbrey, sister Fay Simek; daughters-in-law Barb Aisenbrey and June Aisenbrey; grandchildren Emily (Tim) Robison, Marie (Chris) Palmer, Eric (Maria) Aisenbrey, Toni (Colte) Haines, Cameron (Chelsey) Aisenbrey, Marc (Bekah) Aisenbrey, Lindsey (Derek) Loftus, Whitney Aisenbrey; 9 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Inez Wipf; brothers-in-law Donley (Carol) Aisenbrey and Carl (Barb) Aisenbrey; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Donations may be sent to Bethlehem Reformed Church, Freeman; Menno American Legion Auxiliary or Hospice.
Commented