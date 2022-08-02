Surrounded by family, Alice Aisenbrey was called to her heavenly home and reunited with her beloved husband and sons on July 31, 2022.

Services will be held at Bethlehem Reformed Church in Freeman on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. There will be a time for viewing at Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Menno from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, August 5.