Hugo Eugene Milander, 87, of Laurel, Nebraska, and formerly of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Pilgrim Congregational Church in Coleridge. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Monday, at church, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
Commented