Robert “Bob” Stein, age 89, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Angelhaus in Yankton.
Due to the COVID pandemic a private family burial will be held in the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield, Nebraska at a later date.
Robert William Stein was born November 11, 1930 to Alfred Stein and Lillie (Wendt) Stein on the family farm near Bloomfield, Nebraska. As a young boy he attended Dist. 99 rural school and Bloomfield High School, graduating in 1948. Bob was a confirmed member of First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. He farmed on the family farm southwest of Bloomfield, and married his high school sweetheart Linnea Carr in 1951. Together they raised five children. Bob served on the board of Farmers Co-op, had many offices at First Trinity, and was a member of the Ruritan Club for many years. During the hard times at the farm Bob took on many jobs, he welded at hog operations, did carpenter work for several local carpenters in Bloomfield, drove school bus and was always willing to help when and where it was needed. In 1991, Bob and Linnea retired to the Kohles Acres lake area, he kept busy there serving on the Board and doing things around the area. They moved to Yankton in 1999. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton and did many carpenter jobs there. They also belonged to the “Over 50” group at St. John’s and helped on the funeral committee for many years and also volunteered at the Corps of Discovery Welcome Center for 6 years.
Bob was a tall, strong man with a very gentle soul. He loved children and his family was so important to him. He showed them how to work hard, but he also showed them how to enjoy simple things. He enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, playing cards, and golfing. He was very musical and liked to sing and dance, a lot of times while he was working you could hear him whistling. He is probably singing “How Great Thou Art” with the Angel choir.
Robert leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Linnea; five children: Randy (Deb) Stein, Tami (Bill) Cook, Royce (Nina) Stein, Annette (Neal) Seagren, and Jayne (Paul) Jensen; ten grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
