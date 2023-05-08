Agnes Noecker

Agnes C. Noecker, age 98, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, Nebraska with Reverend Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are Michael Noecker, Michael Broker, John Thompson, Jamie Thompson, Bob Sudbeck, Michael Guenther and Franny Guenther. Honorary pallbearers are the Legion Auxiliary Women.
Agnes Cecilia Rothluebber was born Sunday, October 5, 1924, to William and Effie (Wilson) Rothluebber, at St. Libory, NE. Agnes was born at 5 minutes to 5 p.m. on the 5th day of the month and was the 5th child in a family of 5 girls and 5 boys. She married Arnold Noecker on the 5th day of the 5th month in 1942, at St. John the Baptist Church in Fordyce, NE. From this union, Agnes and Arnold had 5 children: Loren, James, Marilynn, Ellen and Nancy. Agnes died peacefully at Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton, SD, on the 5th day of the 5th month of 2023; a little under 5 hours after the completion of the 5th full moon (the Flower Moon) of the year.
Agnes graduated from Crofton, Nebraska, Public High School in 1942. She worked as a flexible clerk in the Crofton Post Office for 18 years. She then worked for 15 years as a part time clerk in the Upper Missouri Trading Company in Crofton, NE, for Doc and De Carlson. Agnes left the Upper Missouri Trading Company at age 81 in October 2005, when she moved to Sunrise Apartments in Yankton, SD.
Agnes was a member of St. Rose Guild, Christian Mothers, and the Ministry of Peace Prayer Group at St. Rose Catholic Church in Crofton. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 60 years. Agnes loved to do crossword and Cryptoquote puzzles. She also loved playing Scrabble and e-mailing family members. Her other hobbies included reading, knitting, crocheting and watching the Minnesota Twins and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Survivors include three daughters: Marilynn Broker of Yankton, Ellie (Randy) Thompson of Redding, CA, and Nancy (Terry) Tate of Miltonvale, KS; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Francis Rothluebber of Idylwild, CA, and Alvina Meirose of Sturgis, SD; and one brother, Hubert “Hop” Rothluebber of Los Angeles, CA.
Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Noecker, on April 6, 2001; her parents; two sons, Loren and James Noecker; one grandson, Chris Sukup; four brothers: Lawrence, William, Leonard and Frank; plus two sisters, Alice (Jerome) Meirose and Anna (Richard) Roe.
