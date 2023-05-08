Agnes Noecker

Agnes Noecker

Agnes C. Noecker, age 98, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, Nebraska with Reverend Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.